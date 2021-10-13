The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 500 for the first time since July 13, dropping by 29 overnight to 477 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge, hospitalizations have fallen by 2,545. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 83 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to LDH data.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 14 to 88 statewide, the fewest since July 22.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 356 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 195 “probable” cases and seven “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 598,023 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 152,450 “probable” cases
-- 12,509 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,759 “probable” deaths
-- 10,559,421 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,419,042 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,151,287 series completed; 4,414,110 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the Wednesday report. That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 300.
In addition, the parish reported four new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,503 “probable” cases
-- 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 68 “probable” deaths
-- 217,922 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,054 initiated vaccine series; 50,426 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
