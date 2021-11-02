COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to their lowest point in more than four months, further showing that the state has rebounded from its fourth surge, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, officials were reporting 247 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of 24 overnight and the fewest since June 20. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,775.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 47 statewide.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 149 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 97 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The state has now surpassed 11 million total COVID-19 tests.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 604,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 155,755 “probable” cases
-- 12,730 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,835 “probable” deaths
-- 11,001,589 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,469,139 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,206,879 series completed; 4,518,668 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to one “probable” case.
Officials also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Livingston Parish, the first confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since Oct. 21.
Livingston Parish surpassed 225,000 total COVID-19 tests.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,921 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,603 “probable” cases
-- 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 225,508 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,159 initiated vaccine series; 51,927 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
