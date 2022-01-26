COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by 26 overnight to 2,210 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
After falling by 177 over the weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 83 over the last two days.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 163.
On Wednesday, the state tallied 8,719 new cases, which include 4,596 confirmed cases and 3,117 “probable” cases. Of that total, officials reported 1,006 new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and seven “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 837,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 255,147 “probable” cases
-- 13,428 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,095 “probable” deaths
-- 13,572,980 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,696,448 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,377,122 series completed; 4,896,265 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 111 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 “probable” cases on Wednesday.
The parish also confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 21,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,028 “probable” cases
-- 327 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 93 “probable” deaths
– 278,369 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,342 initiated vaccine series; 55,211 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
