COVID-19 hospitalizations plunged over the weekend, giving more proof that the state’s fifth wave of the virus may be reaching its peak.
As of Monday, there were 2,127 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 177 since Friday’s report. Last week, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said data suggest that the state may be nearing the peak of the Omicron surge, which has led to record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations over the last several weeks.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose, however, by two to 146.
On Monday, the state tallied 16,363 new cases, which include 12,897 confirmed cases and 3,466 “probable” cases. Officials also reported 2,320 new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 19 “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 828,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 248,084 “probable” cases
-- 13,307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,067 “probable” deaths
-- 13,485,403 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,696,448 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,377,122 series completed; 4,896,265 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
