After falling over the weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 57 overnight to 2,184 across the state on Tuesday, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 16 to 162.
On Tuesday, the state tallied 9,104 new cases, which include 4,117 confirmed cases and 3,946 “probable” cases. Of that total, officials reported 1,041 new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 81 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 21 “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 832,418 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 252,030 “probable” cases
-- 13,388 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,088 “probable” deaths
-- 13,524,504 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,696,448 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,377,122 series completed; 4,896,265 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 “probable” cases.
The parish also reported four new suspected deaths from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 21,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,987 “probable” cases
-- 324 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 93 “probable” deaths
– 277,715 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,342 initiated vaccine series; 55,211 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.