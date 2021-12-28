COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 514, an increase of 65 from the day before, and are now at their highest point since Oct. 10, another sign the state is now in its fifth wave of the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by eight to 35.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,241 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in addition to 1,072 new “probable” cases. The 4,313 confirmed and suspected cases were from 18,359 tests, which equates to a 23.4 percent positivity rate.
Officials also reported as well as seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one suspected death.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 638,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 168,487 “probable” cases
-- 13,011 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,967 “probable” deaths
-- 12,178,261 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,625,583 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,325,707 series completed; 4,777,551 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases as well as 35 “probable” cases.
The parish also confirmed two new deaths from COVID-19, the first since Nov. 30.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,046 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 247,989 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,025 initiated vaccine series; 54,658 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
