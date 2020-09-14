Livingston Parish confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,566 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 71 deaths. Prior to Monday, Livingston Parish had reported a new COVID-19 related death in back-to-back updates.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 36,714 tests, a jump of just 179 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 4.4 percent, marking the 20th time in 26 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 157,947 cases; 5,082 deaths; and 2,078,364 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases and 170 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell by 16 from Sunday and now stand at down to 664 statewide, the fewest since June 25 (653). Ventilator usage also dropped on Monday, falling by two to 105 statewide.
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
