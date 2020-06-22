Mobile testing sites for the novel coronavirus are coming to Livingston, Albany, and French Settlement this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The testing sites were originally scheduled for earlier this month but postponed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
There is no cost to get a test, and no referral is needed. The only requirements are that people be at least 18 years old and present a valid Louisiana State ID. The sites are open from 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
Mobile testing uses trucks and equipment operated by the Louisiana National Guard to bring testing kits to neighborhood locations such as schools, churches, retail stores, parks and other local neighborhood locations.
Below is a list of this week’s scheduled testing sites.
-- Monday, June 22: Livingston, Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road
-- Tuesday, June 23: Albany, Albany High, 29700 One Hornet Lane
-- Wednesday, June 24: French Settlement, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 LA Hwy. 16
The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away, according to the Office of Public Health.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to give them their results and share any necessary information.
While awaiting results, health officials urge individuals who have been tested to follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
Additional mobile testing sites may become available “soon” with afternoon hours, LOHSEP announced on its Facebook page Monday morning. The sites, dates, and times will be posted “as soon as they are finalized,” LOHSEP said.
