After rising for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 23 overnight to 2,187 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, however, rose by 18 to 181.
On Thursday, the state tallied 7,573 new cases, which include 4,759 confirmed cases and 1,870 “probable” cases. Of that total, officials reported 944 new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 841,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 257,017 “probable” cases
-- 13,464 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,106 “probable” deaths
-- 13,622,783 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,701,599 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,382,950 series completed; 4,906,879 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 “probable” cases on Thursday
The parish also confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and two suspected deaths in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,050 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,045 “probable” cases
-- 327 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 95 “probable” deaths
– 279,467 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,524 initiated vaccine series; 55,888 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
