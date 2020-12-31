COVID-19 testing will be available at Southeastern Louisiana University during the first full week of 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The testing site, located at 500 W. University Avenue in Hammond, will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 4-8. The Louisiana Army National Guard will be operating the site.
The Department of Health encourages people to pre-registration for a COVID-19 testing by visiting Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is open to anyone 3 years and older. There is no cost for a test, and no identification is needed.
Test results will be available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but health officials warn that wait times “can be lengthy.” Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
Testing site details include:
-- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
-- For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
-- Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
-- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
Louisiana has administered more than 4.3 million COVID-19 tests since the outbreak in March. The Louisiana Army National Guard has been instrumental in the effort, administering more than 300,000 tests in addition to distributing more than 56 million personal protective equipment items and completing more than 4,500 PPE delivery missions.
