Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 24-30, officials have announced.
Of the three upcoming clinics in Region 9, one will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 25
Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Wednesday, May 26
Where: Hammond Health Unit
Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Thursday, May 27
Where: Bogalusa Health Clinic
Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.
As of the latest data, more than 2.9 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1.4 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated.
In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
Earlier this month, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.