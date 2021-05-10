Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 10-16, officials have announced.
Of the four upcoming clinics in Region 9, one will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 11
Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Where: Florida Parishes Arena
Address: 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite
Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Where: St. Helena Fifth Ward Recreation District
Address: 31676 La. 16, Amite
Time: 12-4 p.m.
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.
As of the latest data, nearly 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1.3 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated.
In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.