LM Lockhart Vaccine Clinic
A patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at LM Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics April 19-25, officials have announced.

Of the seven upcoming clinics, one will be held in Livingston Parish.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 20

Where: L.M. Lockhart Park

Address: 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Where: Florida Parishes Arena

Address: 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Where: Hillcrest Baptist Church

Address: 2201 Washington Street

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Where: St. Helena Fifth Ward Recreation District

Address: 31676 La. 16

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Where: Bogalusa Housing Authority

Address: 1015 Union Avenue, Bogalusa

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Where: St. Tammany Recreation District No. 2

Address: 30100 Crawford Cemetery Road, Bush

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

Where: The Maybach Event Center

Address: 65287 Jones Creek, Varnado

Time: 3-6 p.m.

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.

As of the latest data, more than 2.4 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1,097,000 becoming fully-vaccinated.

Last month, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).

In Region 9, approximately 18.86 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

