Like the state, the number of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Livingston Parish nearly doubled in the last week.
There are now seven locations in the parish offering the COVID-19 vaccine, with additional spots opening up in Denham Springs, Walker, and Albany.
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health added more than 100 locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations, which are now available in all of the state’s 64 parishes.
These 209 providers include 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and 9 healthcare sites. This is an increase of 102 providers from what was available last week.
The state is in its fifth week of a vaccination process expected to last until the summer. As of Tuesday, approximately 159,698 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 21,652 having completed the two-dose requirement.
Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health said the state expects to receive around 35,000 doses for the 210 providers, up from around 10,000 to 107 last week. Despite a larger disbursement of doses this week, Kaner said that the same allotment “won’t be available next week” and that not all of the community providers will be able to receive the vaccine next week.
“It’s just a simple reality of the vaccine that we are getting from the federal government,” Kanter said.
Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).
Albany Drugs (new)
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany, 70711
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
Walgreens No. 3180 (new)
Address: 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker, 70785
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walgreens No. 11762 (new)
Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, 70726
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
John’s Pharmacy
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
Supplies are limited and vaccinations are by appointment only, health officials said.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available only for:
-- People 70 years or older
--Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Home health service providers and recipients
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
The Department of Health released the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
