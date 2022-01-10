The number of vaccinations in Livingston Parish rose for the second straight week as new cases continued to spike, according to the Louisiana Department of Health noon update.
For the week of Jan. 3-9, approximately 489 Livingston Parish residents began a vaccine series, the most in a week since Oct. 4-10, 2021.
To date, nearly 62,000 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, including more than 55,000 who have completed one, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Despite the recent improvements, Livingston Parish continues to trail the statewide vaccination rate, which still lags the national average. So far, 43.5 percent of Livingston Parish’s roughly 142,000 population has started a vaccine series, while 38.9 percent has completed one.
Statewide, those averages are 57.4 percent and 50.6 percent, respectively. Both are lower than the national averages of 74.3 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively.
As new vaccinations have risen locally in recent weeks, so have new cases.
On Monday, LDH officials reported 415 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish as well as 149 “probable” cases. Those cases were based on 2,282 new tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 24.7 percent.
During the previous week, the parish confirmed 1,024 cases, more than the combined amounts of October, November, and December (938). That weekly tally included 286 on Friday, the second-highest in one day since the start of the pandemic (July 27, 2021).
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest report.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 18,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 9,189 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths (took off one death)
-- 80 “probable” deaths
-- 259,297 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,884 initiated vaccine series; 55,294 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.