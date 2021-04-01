A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in French Settlement on Thursday, April 8, village officials have announced.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 16015 LA Hwy. 16. It is being coordinated by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard.
Those wishing to get the vaccine will need to make an appointment by calling (985) 543-4880 or online by visiting the following link:
https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&fbclid=IwAR3uzRgMHgGIHowKUyOQY2wsMQMgLiZDX5J2SdgHj1g0Og16FYqtlcmPET8.
On-site registration will also be available on the day of the event.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the pool of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, making shots available to residents 18 and older, regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
People 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.
According to French Settlement Mayor Haley Unbehagen, next week’s clinic will utilize the Moderna vaccine, one of two vaccines that requires a two-dose series. Unbehagen said there will be 200-300 shots available, and more if needed. Patients will also be scheduled for their second dose during the clinic.
