Visitors at this weekend’s Spring Fest will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

City officials recently announced a vaccine clinic to be held at Old City Hall in Denham Springs during the Antique Village’s annual Spring Fest, which is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Jason Populus, the city’s emergency manager, said shots will be administered by Open Health Care Clinic, which recently launched weekly vaccination clinics at the Denham Springs Street Department every Thursday through the month of May.

A nurse practitioner and a registered nurse from Open Health will be on site for the injections. After receiving a Moderna shot, patients will wait “in the air condition” inside Old City Hall. They will also schedule an appointment for their second shot.

Appointments are not required for the Spring Fest vaccine clinic, according to Lori Lauve, director of marketing for Open Health Care Clinic.

Speaking to The News in his office last week, Populus said he hopes the draw of Spring Fest, one of the city’s biggest annual events that was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, will bring people to the free vaccination clinic as the parish tries to improve its overall vaccination numbers.

As of the latest data, 16.1 percent of Livingston Parish’s population has completed a vaccine series, lower than the statewide average of 23.8 percent.

“We started thinking of what could be some high-visibility options to really get this going, and there’s no more higher visibility than Spring Fest, and I expect that to be the same this year,” Populus said.

Shots will be administered inside the Old City Hall building, located at 115 Mattie Street. Populus said that spot was selected because of its ideal location in the downtown area — close enough to the festivities for people to walk over but far enough for medical personnel to easily access.

“If someone had an injection and then had a reaction or some type of medical emergency, we had to make sure we were in an area that an ambulance or medical personnel could get to easily,” Populus said. “That was the mayor’s biggest concern. It’s very rare that someone has a reaction strong enough to where they can’t leave, but we had to be safe just in case.”

The corner of Mattie and Benton will be barricaded off with an ambulance nearby, Populus said. Additional medical personnel will be under a tent on Range Avenue.

“We’ll be medically covered at the clinic and then we’ll have more personnel a one-minute walk away,” Populus said. “This will be totally secure.”