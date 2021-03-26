A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Denham Springs on Wednesday, March 31, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The clinic will be held from 12-6 p.m. at L.M. Lockhart Park, located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive. It is being coordinated by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard.
This will be the second clinic at the Denham Springs park this month. Like the first, next week’s clinic will administer shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes.
Those wishing to get the vaccine will need to make an appointment by calling (985) 543-4880 or online by visiting the following link:
https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&fbclid=IwAR1zuhELf5Fec5tlJ_dZIY_1y8u58z_oPjBsPzgpTZxgDMsPgojuGck7lL0
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another expansion to the pool of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, making shots available to residents 18 and older, regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
People 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.
The expansion goes into effect Monday, March 29.
