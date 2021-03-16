A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 18, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The clinic will be held from 3-6 p.m. at L.M. Lockhart Park, located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive. It is being coordinated by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard.
Those wishing to get the vaccine will need to make an appointment by calling (985) 543-4880 or online by visiting the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include:
-- Staff of congregate living facilities
-- Individuals aged 18-64 (or 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine) with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an increased or likely risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. They are:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic liver disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Obesity
- Severe obesity
- Overweight
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Persons 65 years old and older
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
-- Legislators and legislative staff
-- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 schools and daycares
-- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
-- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
