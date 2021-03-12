One of the state’s most recognizable buildings will offer COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.
Coronavirus vaccines will be offered at Tiger Stadium on LSU’s campus on Sunday, March 14, the Louisiana Department of Health has announced.
The community vaccine event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required, officials said.
To register online, visit the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F.
Earlier this week, Louisiana expanded vaccine eligibility to include people 16 and older who meet specific criteria that put them at increased risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.
The expansion also made vaccines available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter, or group home.
The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one available to people ages 16 and 17; no one younger than 18 can receive the Moderna and J&J vaccines.
