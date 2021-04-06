Coronavirus vaccines will be offered at Tiger Stadium on LSU’s campus on Wednesday, April 7, the university has announced.
The LSU vaccination site will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the South Endzone of Tiger Stadium. Patients are instructed to enter through Gate 22. Parking is available in lot 401 across South Stadium Drive.
Appointments are required, officials said.
Patients are told to arrive at the vaccination site “at your scheduled appointment time, allowing ample time for parking or walking to the site.” Patients will be required to present identification, such as a state or government issued photo identification card, at check-in.
The Louisiana National Guard will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.
Last week, the state expanded the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shots available to anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
To register online, visit the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F&fbclid=IwAR3yFMVTeVVfRfXmh7skejn9HBJZMqlBweNW_EnQI2NhNCIYmw6eqbpjGtM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.