A new counseling text line has been activated to provide free, confidential, 24/7 support to Louisiana residents struggling to cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has affected nearly all walks of life over the last two months.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced the new crisis service on Friday, urging people to text “REACH OUT” (all caps) to 741741 if they’re in need of someone to talk to.
That person will then be connected to a trained crisis counselor who will help individuals de-escalate the situation, identify coping strategies, and use active listening techniques.
“We know this crisis has created challenges outside of those we face with a normal emergency,” said Jim Waskom, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“The issues impacting many people may linger as we transition through the different phases of recovery. If you or anyone you know may be struggling with the COVID-19 crisis, please urge them to take advantage of this unique program offered by the state.”
This resource is available to provide people with additional options to connect and cope with stress, anxiety and other difficult situations from COVID-19 in addition to the existing resources, said Karen Stubbs, assistant secretary of the Office of Behavioral Health.
Anyone in emotional distress or crisis who feels a chat via text would help should immediately connect in order to resolve emotions of the moment, Stubbs said.
“This pandemic has brought much uncertainty and it is a difficult time for each of us,” Stubbs said. “This texting resource is an addition to the other resources and materials we have been providing that address anxiety, mental health and substance use challenges during this crisis.
“If additional help is needed a referral can be made to the appropriate behavioral health provider.”
This text line is being provided by the State of Louisiana’s Crisis Counseling Program for COVID-19.
