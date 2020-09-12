Albany's Cayden Boudreaux finished second in the STA Invitational's Pink race at St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
Boudreaux finished in a time of 20:05.07, trailing Brooke Naccari of St. Scholastica, who won the race in 20:01.16.
Alden Sonnier of Mandeville finished third (20:08.20), helping the Lady Skippers to the team title with 35 points. St. Scholastica (50) was second, St. Thomas Aquinas third (64), St. Louis (80) fourth and Hannan (116) fifth.
Albany's girls did not have enough runners to record a team score.
A'Maya Taylor was 32nd for Albany (25:23.81), while Macy Thibodeaux was 49th (36:06.68) and Rylie McDonald 50th (39:02.20).
Albany's boys finished fifth in the five-team field in the Silver race with 141 points, led by a 28th-place finish from Nolan McClain (22:59.76).
St. Louis' Ivan Appleton won the boys race in 16:06.24, followed by Mitchell Domangue of Mandeville (16:28.46) and John Walker McDonald of Dunham (16:54.48).
Mandeville (27 points) won the boys team title, while Dunham (44 points) was second, St. Louis (67) third and Chalmette (118) fourth.
Albany's Mason Smith finished 36th (28:50.60), Derek Moss was 38th (33:32.42), Tristan White was 39th (33:57.65) and Aiden Owens 40th (34:06.48).
