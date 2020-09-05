HAMMOND – The significance of Saturday’s St. Thomas Aquinas-BSN Invitational wasn’t lost on Albany cross country coach John Legoria.
“Today was more or less practice for us,” he said. “We just got started and all the kids finished. I’m proud of them. It’s hot. It’s a building block, so I’m proud of my kids. We finally got a high school event going on. That’s the beauty of it all. We’ve been locked up, and just to get out of the house and have some competition and get some fresh air, this is a wonderful thing.”
As an added bonus, Legoria got solid efforts from freshman Cayden Boudreaux and senior Amaya Taylor, helping the Albany girls to a fifth-place finish in the six-team team field.
“They gave everything they could possibly have out here this morning, and I am so pleased and proud of my girls,” Legoria said. “My top two, and Cayden especially being a ninth-grader, she’s something special. She’s been training for years and years. She knows when she doesn’t have a good time, she gets more mad at herself. When she loses a race, she’s mad. When we had a little practice meet, and she finished second, it motivated her. She said, ‘I’ve got to train harder to get better.’
“She’s one of those girls who ought to win a lot of races and really should be a state champion multiple years in 3A,” Legoria continued. “She’s self-motivated, and I really see her running on the college level one day. It’s nice to have that girl for four more years.”
Boudreaux paced the Lady Hornets, finishing eighth overall (20:51.60) while leading Albany’s wave wire-to-wire. The girls race was run in three separate waves, while the boys went in four in keeping with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association guidelines during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m keeping my mindset straight to where I get out in front and I just keep rolling and I set my pace as I go,” said Boudreaux, who was running in her first high school meet. “That’s what I was planning on and going for. I expect a lot from myself, but I just go out and run and have run.”
“I stay humble, and I just work hard every day just to be the best I want to be,” Boudreaux continued.
Meanwhile, Taylor, a senior, finished 19th (23:22.93) while finishing second in the Lady Hornets’ wave.
“The first race of the season, it was a bit of a surprise I did so well to come out here and run a 23,” Taylor said. “Usually I run a 25, so I was pretty proud of myself.”
“Amaya is a real special girl, too,” Legoria said. “She trains hard. She’s another one that’s self-motivated. She wants to succeed in track, and that’s where her motivation is. I’m proud of her. I’m expecting her just to get better and better. She’s been more training for speed, and now she’s finally getting to the distance running, so I expect her time to get better and better each week.”
Taylor said she was also pleased with the pace she and Boudreaux set, especially early in the race.
“It was amazing because usually we’re faster than that, so for this early in the season, to be that far ahead, it was pretty good,” she said. “My ankle started bothering me a little bit, but I kept telling myself to just push through.”
Vandebilt Catholic cruised to the girls team championship with 29 points as Ella Chesnut (19:53.18) won the race followed by teammates Caroline Lindsay (20:12.90) in second place and Logan Hamilton (20:20.85) third.
Mandeville (60 points) was second in the girls team standings, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (67), Ponchatoula (84), Albany (136) and St. Charles Catholic (151).
Kayla Lanassa (48th, 31:40.21), Macy Thibodeaux (53rd, 34:44.38) and Rylie McDonald (56th, 40:30.21) rounded out the Albany finishers.
The Albany boys finished ninth among nine teams with 269 points, but Legoria was pleased with the effort, with sophomore Nolan McClain leading the Hornets with a 60th-place finish (23:27.78) and freshman Logan Lacara 66th (24:05.92).
Sophomore Mason Smith (76th, 33:22.55), freshman Derek Moss (77th, 34:18.72) and sophomore Joshua Wingfield (78th, 37:12.64) were the other finishers for Albany.
“We competed,” Legoria said of his boys team. “We have no seniors, no juniors … We’re basically a JV team competing at the varsity level with a week of practice, so this was a great outing for us just to see if we could finish a three-mile race. We haven’t even run three miles in practice yet, so for all my guys to finish, what else can you ask from them? It’s hot. For them to get three miles in today is wonderful. Hopefully we continue to get better and they want to work and get better. That’s the main thing – come out here and see what your time is and compete against yourself and get better the next time.”
Mandeville ran away with the boys championship, scoring 29 points, while runner-up Rummel had 54 points. Shaw was third with 115 points, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (121 points) and Vandebilt Catholic (125 points) to round out the top five.
The Skippers placed five runners in the top 10, led by Mitchell Domangue, who won the race in 16:28.58. Rummel’s Nathan Theriot (17:17.20) finished second, followed by Ascension Catholic’s Chase Walker (17:27.74).
