While the novel coronavirus pandemic has sidetracked much of the upcoming high school sports season, there’s a plus for those taking part in cross country.
The season is going to happen as long as the state remains in Phase 2 of reopening. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association gives cross country the green light for all activities in its version of Phase 2.
Still, a trio of parish coaches agreed this season will have a different look to it because of COVID-19.
“Way more questions than answers,” Live Oak cross country coach Travis Johnson said regarding the season.
“Everyone’s saying we’re going to race,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to figure out how. It’s gonna happen. It’s just a matter of hey, are the meets going to be smaller? Are there going to be fans? Is there going to be staging areas for the athletes? Do we take their temperatures before? The normal questions, but we’ll figure it out.”
In the era of the novel coronavirus, Johnson and his fellow coaches bring up a flurry of viable questions.
Teams were able to begin workouts on June 9, resuming after schools were shut down statewide. Johnson said his team’s first workouts had a different feel this season, with good reason.
“It was different in the sense of you know every year coming in, Labor Day weekend is your first race, and this year it was ‘are we even having a race?,’” Johnson said. “’Why are we training if we don’t know if we have a season, kind of thing. But, I mean, that’s part of being an athlete. You train and you work and you get ready for the unexpected. You take what life throws at you and I think that’s a good parallel for a race or any other sporting event. Something bad might happen. You’ve got to deal with it. It was different, but they were excited to be back out there after two months-and-a-half months of not even seeing each other. The first day was just really fun just to (say) ‘hey, we’re back. We get to see each other’ kind of thing.”
Johnson said the team’s summer workouts have been divided into three groups – varsity boys, varsity girls and JV – for outdoor work.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs High coach Andy McLean said he’s had ‘right at 25’ athletes per practice, allowing the Yellow Jackets to work out in one static group.
“A lot of kids work during the summer, and I’ve had a handful of kids who have known somebody who’s gotten COVID, and so then they’ve had to be away from the team for a couple of weeks,” McLean said. “Probably having to balance that level of communication has been one of the biggest challenges. We’ve had pretty good turnout. We haven’t had any issues with our team.”
“Our practices haven’t been greatly affected,” McLean continued. “There’s nothing that we do that requires contact. Everything can be modified, and the fact that we can race is the best news for us. It’s just now a matter of when and where and how.”
McLean, however, said the tough part of workouts has been not having a full team at times.
“You’re trying to build momentum,” McLean said. “You’re trying to establish a foundation. The summer’s everything for cross country. You’ve got kids who won’t necessarily put in a lot of miles in during the summer, and they might be able to catch up by November, but it’s more of an uphill battle, so to say. There’s something to be said when you’ve got your whole team out there together. There’s a lot more support for one another. There’s a lot more motivation.”
Elsewhere, Walker coach Will Silk said he’s got about 20 athletes working out, but he’s hoping to add to that number.
“We have a grid of cones where we meet, and they come with their masks on, and once we get them spread out and kind of get them going, they can remove those masks,” Silk said. “That’s been good.”
“Other than just the spacing, the social distancing and things like that, we haven’t had to have a ton of modifications and things like that at practice,” Silk continued. “Of course, it helps having a smaller group, but I don’t think it’s been anything too challenging on the training end and the practicing end.”
After starting workouts, Johnson said his athletes were a bit apprehensive after the spring sports season was canceled because of coronavirus.
“They keep telling us you’re going to have a season, you’re good to go, but at the same time, they’re just nervous it might get canceled because of the numbers,” Johnson said of his team’s concern. “If we’re still supposed to be social distancing, how do you start a cross country race when there’s 300 kids at a starting line that’s 150 feet long? Mathematically, how do you get people there to watch them? How do you start this race? How do you get race results at the end of the race? There’s just a lot of questions that they have regarding how the season would even go.”
Those are also questions the coaches have heading into the season, and Johnson said there’s been discussion among coaches about what the season could potentially look like.
“We’ve got some pretty good ideas, nothing set in stone,” Johnson said. “We’ve been looking at what other states have been doing. I think we have a good plan. We’ll figure it out in the next couple of weeks and really hash it out, at least for our area.”
Johnson said one of those ideas would put local races on a two-day format, with middle schoolers running one day and high school races the next day.
“Instead of having your 50-60 team meets, you might only have 12 or 13 or whatever the number is,” Johnson said. “Spectators, they might not be allowed by the finish line or the starting line just so the athletes have that freedom to move and not be too crowded (by) too many people. Obviously, nothing’s set in stone, but those are just some of the ideas that we have.”
Other options include having fewer teams competing at races or multiple races featuring staggered starts.
“My biggest concern is how many meets we’ll be able to access,” McLean said, noting some of the bigger meets can include 250 people in a race. “One of the things I’m hearing and expecting is that there’s going to be a significant limit on how many can race, or that there’s going to have to be some significant measures in order to allow a number of teams to race.”
“… Almost like a track meet, you’re going to have a lot more restrictions, and it’s going to be more of an invitation as opposed to just an open-door policy,” McLean said. “By this point, we usually already have our meet schedule all ready to go and lined up, and I don’t know what this year’s going to look like as far as how many meets we’re going to be in. I’m still waiting on hearing some direction on what a meet has to look like.”
Silk also brought up the possibility of running smaller meets during the week.
“The big Saturday meets, typically some of those meets are pretty big, but if you’re going to have a dual meet or a four-way meet or five teams, you could run during the week,” Silk said. “It wouldn’t be quite as hard to do that, especially if your teams are local teams and you don’t have teams that will be traveling from quite as far on a school night.”
McLean said staggering races and running during the week could present some issues.
“The whole point of a race is that the runners are having to undergo the same, exact conditions, so if somebody races at 8 o’clock in the morning at Highland versus 10 or 11 o’clock, you’re talking about a radical degree in the change in temperature,” McLean said. “That’s the reason why we practice at 7:15 in the morning. Races already went to almost noon whenever you had JV races and junior high races out there at a Highland meet.”
“The exciting part of the season is going out on a Saturday and getting to race, and when you take that away and strip down the season, it just loses a lot of the incentive and a lot of the fun,” McLean continued.
Johnson said another option for the larger races, like those at Highland Road Park, is to create a larger starting line to provide more space between teams and to use chip timing to avoid having a cluster of runners at the end of the race.
“If you’ve ever been to a Saturday (meet) at Highland Road Park, it is chaos, and it might be calm this year,” Johnson chuckled.
Johnson said Live Oak is still planning to start its season Labor Day weekend but some planned meets out of state won’t take place.
“A lot of the races we like to go to aren’t happening, so you’ve got to fill them with other meets, but in Louisiana, those weekends aren’t hosted by anybody, so we’ll see what happens there,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.