It’s not easing into the season, but for the Denham Springs High and Walker cross country teams, it might be the next best thing.
DSHS and Walker open their seasons competing in the West Feliciana Cross Country Relay with boys starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and girls at 10 a.m.
“It’s a cool race,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “It’s different from anything else they’ll see this year. You have four-person relay teams where each leg is going to run a mile-and-a-half. Part of it will be trail running in the woods and coming up a hill. We’re excited that we were able to get into that meet.”
Walker coach Will Silk echoed the same sentiments.
“The kids enjoy it,” Silk said. “It’s a good team-building meet. It’s only a mile-and-a-half leg each athlete runs in a relay format, so the ones that are highly fit can go out and tear up the course and roll out. The beginners, if you have some of these JV and new athletes, they can go out and participate in this meet and not have to be faced with a three-mile race.”
Silk said Walker has nine girls and 14 boys on its team heading into the season.
“Right now, as far as a team standpoint, I wish we were a little further along, but we’ve got a great group,” Silk said. “Even though it’s not a large group, we’ve got a great group of individuals that have worked hard this summer, and we’ve got some new faces that are on the team as well, which is a positive thing. Some of them are starting from square one, but everybody’s out working hard right now and hoping that we can be prepared for some of the more important races in October and November.”
Sophomore Ava Pitarro, who placed 29th at the regional meet last season and third at the Livingston Parish Meet, is coming off a strong showing in a time trial last week.
“She ran 12:55, and that’s a good start for her for (at) two miles,” Silk said. “We won’t race a three-mile race until … next week, but she’s looking good so far, and I know she’s excited about the season and to work hard and keep improving.”
On the boys side, Silk said sophomore Jacob Kennedy has been a standout.
“They only got run one or two track meets, but he had some breakthrough races last year in track that hopefully will carry over to cross country,” Silk said.
McLean said his team also turned in a solid effort in last week’s time trial, and he’s hoping that translates to success in the season opener.
“We had a lot of kids run their best two miles, and they’re getting really excited to be out there to race,” McLean said. “Kind of the hard part of the training season is we start running in June, and it’s just a long summer, and with the uncertainty surrounding COVID and just limitations, I think the kids are excited and eager to go out there and run.”
Denham Springs had 30 athletes competing this season, with the boys led by defending parish champion Brennan Amato and Joey Aycock. Amato finished 17th at last season’s state meet.
While McLean expects his veterans to be steady and his sophomore class to show improvement from last season, he singled out juniors Michael Rodriguez and Drew Duckworth, who are also members of the DSHS basketball team. McLean said Rodriguez ran an 11:44 in last week’s two-mile time trial.
“He had a lot left,” McLean said. “He’s never run cross country in high school, so there’s a big adjustment that goes into just learning how to pace yourself and learning how to run a race over an extended distance.”
McLean said the DSHS girls team has 7-8 runners, with senior caption Bailey Darbonne returning and freshman Chloe Bush recently joining the team.
“She worked really hard all summer, put more miles in than she ever has,” McLean said Darbonne. “We’re hoping she can have a good season as well as our junior Hannah Linebaugh. Hannah’s kind of our leader for the girls in just consistency and quality of running. We’re excited about them.”
“We’re trying to build that team,” McLean said of the girls side, noting DSHS has added former Albany coach Cortney Haser to assist with cross country and track.
McLean is pleased for the season to get going, but his mind wasn’t far from COVID-19’s impact on sports this past spring.
“We’re hoping to make as much of a season as possible trying to keep morale up and energy up in light of the circumstances,” McLean said. “I go back to the meet we were in at Walker on Friday, March 13, which just ended our track season. That was it for all the seniors, so whatever we have to do to get to race and get to run I’m going to do get these kids one last chance, especially my seniors, one last chance to compete. I think the community and everybody understands the value of sports and what that can be for an individual, not just physical health, but mental health and emotional health. I think it’s good for kids to get out and be active.”
Albany opens season at St. Thomas Aquinas event
Albany will open its season competing at St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday.
The event begins at 8 a.m. with a field featuring the host team, Ponchatoula, Mandeville, John Curtis and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.