The Live Oak cross country program has enjoyed a lot of success of the past few seasons, and while the goal is to maintain that level, it’s going to be a bit of a different team this season.
That’s not a bad thing for Eagles coach Travis Johnson.
“They’re very different than our prior years,” Johnson said of the team. “We’ve had the Justin Peters and the Nic Brodericks and Claudia Henrys, and they’re all champions in their own way. Not to say that this team doesn’t have those types of kids, but they’re just very different in the things that we can do, so these kids really buy in and see the success that people have had before them, so they’re willing to put in the work, whereas teams before were kind of a ‘let’s do it and see what happens.’ It wasn’t really a proven method for them. The kids now, they have that formula, that taste of success. They’ve really got the ball rolling for them.”
Live Oak opens the season Saturday competing in the Bayou Boogie hosted by St. Michael at Highland Road Park. The boys race begins at 8 a.m. with girls at 9 a.m. and JV at 9:30.
In past years, Johnson said Live Oak has relied on a core group of seniors – boys and girls – to help anchor the team. This season, there are just two four-year seniors on the team in John Dyar and Ava Forrest. Dyar finished 104th (18:39.8) in helping Live Oak finish 15th at last season’s state meet, while Forrest finished in 22:08.0, as Live Oak was 10th as a team at the state meet.
“We look at is as you don’t have to be a senior to be a leader,” Johnson said. “Obviously it helps. Obviously, if you’ve been around the block a few times, run a few races, you’re going to have that insight to help those younger people, but a leader’s a leader regardless of what grade you’re in. We have a team full of leaders, they just might not be seniors, so we’re excited for that.”
On the girls side, Live Oak returns the past two Livingston Parish individual champions in Sylvia White (2019) and Kylie Zeller (2018) and last season’s parish runner-up Brooke Fontenot.
“They’re all coming back, and then we have some really good girls who are either new to the team or they’ve been working really hard the past few years, so it’s their time to shine,” Johnson said. “So it’s not the sense of ‘hey, we’ve got to do it as a team’. It’s ‘which one of these really good girls is going to have the breakout week this week?’, so we’re excited to see what happens with them.”
Jack Earle and Devin Mclendon, who finished 34th (17:11.1) and 40th (17:17.1), respectively, at last season’s state meet, return to anchor the boys team along with Dyar.
“As sophomores, they ran like 16:30, so they’re both going to be back, and we have some guys who were JV last year who are going to make a huge impact for us,” Johnson said of Earle and Mclendon.
“He’s (Dyar) been working so hard this summer, so for them it’s ‘which one of these four dudes that we have are going to lead us this week?’ They’re all really good,” Johnson said. “It just (depends) on who’s on this week and who’s going to take charge and who’s going to push the other guys the most.”
Races will look a bit different this season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In Phase 2, groups of 25 are allowed at the starting line with runners joining in staggered starts. Johnson doesn’t expect there to be many problems with the set-up.
“You’re going to be in a group of three kids, three of your teammates, so typically how it works, you have a training partner, someone who’s about your same speed, so when you get in the race, the odds are they’re going to be in the same heat as you,” Johnson said. “Nothing’s changed whether you have your group of seven or you have (everyone) on the line at one point. You’re still training hard together, and you’re still going to go out and race with that group.”
“We’re just excited to get the kids out there and let them show off how hard they’ve been working all summer,” Johnson said. “We’re just excited to see what happens.”
