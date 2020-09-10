The Walker and Denham Springs cross country teams got a taste of live competition last week, competing in the West Feliciana XC Relay, but they’ll get to ramp things up a bit in the Walker Four-Way Meet at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Friday.
Walker’s boys finished third and the girls fifth at West Feliciana, and Wildcats coach Will Silk is looking forward to seeing what his squad can do in its first three-mile race of the season.
“I thought they did real well,” Silk said. “Team-building is the big thing about that meet for us each year, and the kids really enjoy the relay format, but this week we’re excited to race our first three-mile races at our home meet this Friday.”
Denham Springs, Ponchatoula and East Ascension are the other teams in the meet, which begins at 4:45 p.m. with a two-mile junior high girls race, followed by junior high boys at 5:15 p.m.
The high school JV race begins at 5:45, followed by the girls varsity race at 6:20 p.m. and the boys varsity race at 7 p.m.
Silk said the meet will be a new opportunity for all his runners.
“We preach team sport, but individually, they can go out and compete at that three-mile distance,” Silk said. “Our veterans are really looking forward to it because they put in the work this summer, so they’re really excited about running their three-mile race. Our rookies, the JV athletes or new athletes, they’re also maybe a little nervous and excited at the same about competing in their first three-mile race of their career.”
Denham Springs’ boys team finished sixth at West Feliciana, while the girls team was seventh on a challenging course.
“For a runner who hasn’t had years of experience, the one thing about those relays is you don’t get to run with people that you’ve trained with,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “You don’t really know what your pace is when you’re on a course that you don’t run regularly, so for some of them, they had no idea where they were at. Even if you walked the course before, it’s really hard for somebody to know, “OK, I’m halfway out, there’s 800 meters out, and now’s when I should really start to open it up.’”
McLean expects things to be a bit different at Friday’s race.
“The biggest thing about Walker is we know that course,” he said. “You know it’s a very open course. You can see where you’re at pretty consistently. We’ve got two one-and-a-half mile loops. We’ll know when they hit the two-mile mark. We’ll know when they’re about a half-mile out, so they’ll be more accustomed, more comfortable, with that type of race. And for any of those runners who train together during runs, run close to each other, they’re going to have that opportunity, where they didn’t necessarily get that opportunity in the relay.”
The Denham Springs B team was 13th (41:20), while the DSHS C team was 16th (44:05) at West Feliciana. Walker's B team was 17th (44:18), Denham Springs' D team was 20th (48:42), followed by the Walker C team in 21st-place (49.27).
On the girls side, Walker's B team was 11th (56:45).
McLean said he’s hoping to get more of a gauge on where his boys team is early in the season at Friday’s meet.
“I told my team … I had certain expectations with the relay meet, certain ideas of where some of my guys would finish, but it’s such a different race, I wasn’t going to be disappointed or frustrated or let down about what the season looked like based on that race, based on those times,” McLean said. “I had a couple of guys who wanted to run faster and they thought they could have run faster. I said, ‘hey, we’re running a flat, three-mile course. In the Walker Shootout days … we had several dozen teams running that, we were the fastest course in the state, and so it’s a good chance to go out there and see what you’re made of.’”
In order to stay in compliance with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s cross country guidelines in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Silk said there will be two starting lines for the race with 25 runners on each. The runners will merge together at one point on the course.
Silk is hoping to build on his team’s solid start to the season.
“With it being early season like it is, it’s tough to judge what some of the other schools will have from a competitive standpoint,” Silk said. “I’m not sure about two of the teams. Of course, we did face Denham before, and Denham’s got some good runners on their squad as well, so I think we’ll be able to compete. I think it will be a competitive meet even though it’s just four teams, and a good challenge for us.”
