Livingston Parish reported one new COVID-19 related death in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health as the local case count of the novel coronavirus reached 235.
The parish is now reporting 16 total deaths, with five of those coming in the last five days. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
The Department of Health also reported six new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish one day after the parish experienced its largest single-day jump in new cases to date (32).
The parish is also reporting 2,610 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 98 from the previous day, and 40 additional tests completed through the state lab, an increase of one over the last 24 hours.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 29,140 reported cases, an increase of 429 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 related fatalities, less than half of what was reported on average over the previous four days (57.5, 250 total deaths). The statewide death toll now stands at 1,950, with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The Department of Health is reporting 1,545 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 62 from the previous day. The Department of Health also reported 208 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of 22 in the last 24 hours.
There have now been 167,757 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
