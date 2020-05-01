Livingston Parish reported its largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases to date as the local total exceeded 200, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day jump since the first case was reported March 19. Prior to Friday, the highest overnight case increase was 24 reported on April 4.
The death toll in Livingston Parish remained at 15 after increasing by four during the prior three days. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
Livingston Parish is now reporting 2,512 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 213 from the previous day, and 39 additional tests completed through the state lab, the same as from the last two days.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 158 available. There are also 94 ICU beds in use, with 88 available, and 817 total hospital beds in use, with 678 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 28,711 reported cases, an increase of 710 from the previous day and the largest in recent days. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Friday, the Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,927. There have been 230 new deaths reported over the last four days, and all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. There are 43 “probable” deaths from the disease.
The Department of Health is reporting 1,607 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a rise of six from the previous day. The Department of Health is reporting 230 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of one in the last 24 hours.
There have now been 168,251 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.
In response to criticism for extending the order — which has resulted in record-breaking numbers of people filing for unemployment — the governor said his decision was based on “sound science and data and the recommendations of multiple public health experts and doctors” as the best way Louisiana can protect the health of all its people.
Though Louisiana has seen a drop in overall new case counts and hospitalizations, Edwards has repeatedly said that isn’t the case for some regions of the state, specifically the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions.
Over the last week, Edwards said Ouachita Parish has increased cases by 22 percent, East Baton Rouge Parish by 14 percent, Caddo Parish by 11 percent, and St. Tammany by 9.8 percent.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
