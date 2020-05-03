Livingston Parish reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as the local death toll remained at 16, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish is now reporting 238 positive cases of the coronavirus, based on 43 tests from the state lab, an increase of three overnight, and 2,682 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 72 overnight.
The death toll remained the same in Livingston Parish, which reported five new deaths in the last week. The parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 29,340 reported cases, an increase of 200 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,969 with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The Department of Health is reporting 1,530 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 15 from the previous day and 77 over the last two days. The Department of Health also reported 213 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of five in the last 24 hours.
There have now been 176,160 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
