An announcement on Phase Two will have to wait.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said a decision regarding his latest Phase Two order will come later in the week, possibly as early as Wednesday.
The announcement comes three days before the governor’s current Phase Two order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.
Traditionally, Edwards has informed the state of his plans regarding his COVID-19 proclamations the Tuesday before an order expires.
However, Edwards on Tuesday told reporters he hasn’t yet met with state health officials to go over the gating criteria he has used to determine whether or not to move the state forward in its reopening plan.
Edwards said he is also awaiting guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which gives governors state-specific recommendations every week.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
The governor said he was scheduled to meet with his health team shortly after Tuesday’s press conference. He also said he would talk with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force sometime Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re not gonna rush that decision,” Edwards said.
