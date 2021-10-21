A decision on whether or not to extend the statewide indoor mask mandate, which was reimposed over the summer in response to the state’s fourth surge, will come next week, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards gave that answer in response to a caller’s question during his monthly “Ask the Governor” radio spot on Wednesday, adding that he has yet to make a decision.
Though he said it’s “a little premature” to announce a decision at this point, Edwards said the state's baseline numbers regarding new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations are returning to the levels they were at before the Delta surge struck.
For the most recent seven-day average (Oct. 9), the state was reporting 706 new cases, down from a peak of 5,465 on Aug. 5. Percent positivity is down to less than 3 percent after exceeding 16 percent, Edwards said. After reaching 3,022 hospitalizations in mid-August, they were down to 354 as of Thursday — a drop of 2,668.
“Things are much better than they were several weeks ago when we were in the midst of the fourth surge,” Edwards said.
In May, Edwards did away with his initial mask mandate, which was first implemented in July 2020 amid the state’s second surge of COVID-19.
He reinstated the mask mandate in early August during the state’s fourth surge, a surge that resulted in record-breaking daily increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At one point, Louisiana was reporting the nation’s highest per-capita growth of COVID-19 cases.
"At one time, we had more than 900 people per 100,000 getting COVID-19 over a 7-day period," Edwards said. "That was an astronomical number."
Edwards extended the current mask mandate ahead of Hurricane Ida in late August and again in late September. The current extension is slated to expire Oct. 27.
Despite the state's improvements, Edwards said the state still needs to increase vaccinations, which have declined in recent weeks. So far, just under 47 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 52 percent have at least started a vaccine series, according state figures. Both trail the national averages.
"We need more people to get vaccinated," Edwards said.
