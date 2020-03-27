Delta Air Lines is offering free flights to volunteers who respond to Louisiana’s call for healthcare workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
The plea for more healthcare volunteers came Thursday after the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked past 2,300 positive cases. As of Friday, the total number of cases statewide stands at 2,746 in 54 parishes. Louisiana currently ranks third in the nation for most cases per capita.
According to models, Edwards projects that hard-hit Region 1 — which encompasses Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes — could be out of ventilators by April 2 and bed space by April 8.
As the state works to expand its medical surge capacity, Edwards has repeatedly stated that the “most pressing” issue that will then arise is the need for staffing, which resulted in his call for volunteers “of all medical backgrounds.”
Current, former, or newly-minted healthcare professionals are being asked to apply.
“We need volunteers,” Edwards said Thursday.
One day after calling for volunteers, Edwards announced that Delta Air Lines would offer free flights to those who respond to the health crisis in Louisiana.
To qualify for the free flight, volunteers must be first registered and credentialed through the “Louisiana Volunteers in Action” website, or www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Once they are credentialed, they will be contacted and given assignments and instructions on where to report, Edwards said.
Traveling will be booked once they are credentialed.
“I want to thank, in advance, each of the healthcare professionals who come to Louisiana to help in this public health emergency,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.