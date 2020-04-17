During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in all emergency situations, DEMCO has a strong track record of preparing for and responding to a variety of emergencies.
“Although this situation is unique from what we’ve experienced in the past, our existing Emergency Response Plan is able to address the areas of concern associated with the event, which provides for operational changes such as a smaller workforce, potential disruptions in the supply chain, and limited support services for an extended period of time,” said Randy Pierce, DEMCO CEO and General Manager.
“We’ve faced Hurricane Katrina and Rita in 2005, and Hurricane Gustav in 2008 and more recently we made it through the Great Flood of 2016 - but this is the first time we’ve faced an emergency that has basically shut down our way of life,” says Pierce. “Social distancing mandates have changed the way we live and work, but it doesn’t stop DEMCO from seeking out ways to serve our members and community. By engaging in the seventh cooperative principle of concern for community, DEMCO will always find a way to touch the hearts of the members we serve.”
So many are working day in and day out to provide critical services to so many who depend on them.
“For the workers who are on the front line fighting this pandemic - with little time to rest or get away from the critical services they are providing - we hope a nice meal helps fuel their efforts,” says David Latona, DEMCO Vice President of Marketing and Member Services.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, DEMCO donated 130 surgical masks to St. Helena Hospital, OLOL Livingston Hospital and W. Feliciana Hospital. DEMCO also provided lunch to the employees of these hospitals that serve rural communities.
DEMCO continues to work hand-in-hand with our national electric co-op network, local industry and government leaders to ensure energy operations and infrastructure continue to be supported without disruption.
- DEMCO lobby and drive-thru services are closed through April 30th; drop boxes remain open.
- DEMCO member services call center is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- DEMCO offers non-touch payment methods 24/7/365 at DEMCO.org, through our free mobile app., and via the automated phone system 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844-693-3626).
- DEMCO encourages members to pay what they can as they can, and to call us if a payment arrangement is needed at 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844-693-3626) (select option 2 then option 3 for automated arrangements).
- DEMCO continues to work on new services, but will not energize permanent services unless a permit has been granted. DEMCO will energize temporary services if the appropriate government entity has waived the permit requirement, and the temporary service meets DEMCO guidelines. New services are currently being drawn and installed by DEMCO. We insist that our employees do not have any face to face meetings with the public.
- DEMCO website lists COVID-19 specific resources for Business Members and Residential Members, Energy Saving Tips, FAQs and News: www.DEMCO.org/member-services/COVID-19Resources
In support of DEMCO member-restaurants, DEMCO purchased meals from the restaurants noted for the lunch deliveries to area hospitals.
- 4/2 Lunch delivered for hospital employees at OLOL Livingston (member-restaurant Rice & Roux)
- 4/9 Lunch delivered for hospital employees at St. Helena (member-restaurant Big Guy’s Diner)
- 4/14 Lunch delivered for hospital employees at W. Feliciana (member-restaurant The Francis Southern Table & Bar)
DEMCO, the largest electric cooperative in Louisiana with 112,000 meters and 8,679 miles of power line, provides energy to about half a million people in southeast Louisiana parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, E. Feliciana and W. Feliciana.
