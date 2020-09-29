With Fall Fest cancelled, business owners in the Denham Springs wanted to find another way to show appreciation to their loyal customers, who come from far and wide for the event every year.
They found it, and those customers are in for a treat.
Businesses in the Denham Springs Antique Village will host a Customer Appreciation Sidewalk Sale throughout the downtown area on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The day-long event, which is being held in partnership with Pelican State Credit Union, is taking the place of Fall Fest, one of two large-scale annual shopping festivals in Denham Springs that organizers were forced to cancel due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sidewalk shopping spree will run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Main Street Manager Donna Jennings said the event will give businesses a chance to thank their customers who were unable to take part in Spring Fest in April and now Fall Fest.
“The customers have really supported us and it’s time for us to support them back,” Jennings said. “It’s gonna be a beautiful day, and we just want people to come out, relax, and enjoy the day and everything that will be going on.”
During the event, customers will be able to enjoy a sidewalk sale hosted by various stores throughout the village. Participating shops will have special sale items on the sidewalk, and there will also be special sales inside many of the Village’s 25 locally-owned businesses.
Free jambalaya will be passed out to visitors at Blue Door Market, while free bottled water will be given to customers at various water stations throughout the Village. Various shops will also have free refreshments and snacks inside.
In conjunction with the Customer Appreciation Sidewalk Sale, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host an open house from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its downtown gallery.
Marking the first public gathering at the Arts Council since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming open house will serve a two-fold purpose: It will give visitors a chance to check out professionally-made art in person, and it will drum up support for the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, which will bring animals for people to adopt.
