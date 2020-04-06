This week, a Livingston Parish alum will give current students something other than school work to occupy their minds during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Swearingen Durham, an alum of Denham Springs High, will read excerpts of his debut novel from the upcoming “Tales of the Bardenwood” series during a Zoom session on Tuesday, April 7.

The 4 p.m. session is being held in concert with Laura Foy, librarian at Denham Springs Junior High, where Durham visited for “World Read Aloud Day” earlier this semester. A 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High School, Durham also attended Denham Springs Junior High when his family moved from Baton Rouge when he was 11.

Speaking to The News, Durham said Foy approached him with the idea of providing "something fun" for students who will be out of school until at least April 30 in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards' "stay at home" order.

“We just wanted to do something for the kids that’s fun and they could be excited about instead of doing regular school work,” Durham said.

Like he did during his visit in February, Durham will read an excerpt from “The Blackstone Ritual,” the first book in his upcoming fantasy series that centers around a teenaged boy named Ard who lives in a medieval town.

Though most boys his age are swinging axes and doing “manly” work, Ard works at grandma’s inn until things change on his 17th birthday, when he’s suddenly able to see in the dark and hear things far away while gaining extraordinary strength.

Besides the reading, participants will also be allowed to act out scenes from the book, something DSJH students did during Durham’s first visit — to comical effects. Durham expects there to be just many many laughs this time around.

“It’s going to be hilarious,” he said.

Durham, who celebrated his 27th birthday Feb. 15, has been a fan of fantasy for as long as he can remember, adoring stories such as “Jurassic Park,” “X-men,” and “The Lord of The Rings.” (In fact, he and his wife named two of their pets Merry and Pippin, after two popular characters from “The Lord of the Rings.”)

Durham said he started writing “Bardenwood” in 2016, when rising floodwaters thrashed his hometown. Unable to leave his house, the flood forced Durham to sit down in front of his laptop and start writing.

“The Blackstone Ritual” is currently slated to be released in July. Durham said he is already working on the second book.