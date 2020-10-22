Another Christmas parade has been cancelled amid concerns from the novel coronavirus.

The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, which sponsors the city’s annual Christmas parade, announced on Thursday that this year’s festivities were being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It will not be rescheduled.

This marks the second Christmas parade in Livingston Parish to be cancelled this week. On Monday, the Albany Volunteer Fire Department announced the cancellation of this year’s Christmas parade in the Town of Albany.

Organizers for parades in Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, and Springfield have yet to announce plans.

“We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Parade hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs due to the COVID-19 restrictions set forth in our State and Parish,” the Kiwanis Club said in a statement posted via social media.

“This is an event the Kiwanians look forward to each year because of the joy it brings to families, and also the fundraising opportunity to help serve the children and community in Livingston Parish.”

The Kiwanis Club’s Christmas parade is one of the highlights of Denham Springs’ annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events that begins the day after Thanksgiving.

The parade traditionally starts in front of Denham Springs High and runs through the Antique Village before ending at Veterans Boulevard. The event draws hundreds of spectators who line Range Avenue to watch holiday-themed floats, vehicles, and marchers pass by.

This marks the second cancellation for the Denham Springs Christmas parade in three years. The parade was nixed in 2018 due to heavy rain two days before the event.

This year’s parade, however, never got that close.

With the “significant planning” that goes into putting on the parade, Kiwanis Club leaders cited the uncertainty of which phase of reopening the state will be in as one of the reasons for the cancellation.

The Kiwanis Club said it will “continue to serve the community” and raise funds for children in Livingston Parish, encouraging the public to “stay tuned” for upcoming fundraisers hosted by the club.

Below is the entire statement from the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club regarding the Christmas parade’s cancellation:

