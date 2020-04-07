A local McDonald’s restaurant has closed after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the franchise owner.
John Valluzzo, whose company owns and operates several McDonald’s restaurants in the Baton Rouge area, said in a statement that an employee of a Denham Springs location recently tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked at the restaurant on March 29, Valluzzo said.
The McDonald’s is located on 31707 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, near the Lockhart Road intersection.
“As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant and performed a deep clean as well as notify local public health authorities,” Valluzzo said. “We have since worked with the health department to ensure we are following guidelines. Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being oaf our people.”
Valluzzo said management at the Lockhart Road McDonald’s reached out to all of the restaurant’s staff who came in contact with the employee who contracted COVID-19. Those employees were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Valluzzo Companies has been in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee and providing support in recovery, according to the statement.
“Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family,” Valluzzo said. “We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.”
