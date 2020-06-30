The Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library will close temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.

The library system, which has five branches scattered across the parish, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. No other LPL branches were mentioned as needing to close.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will temporarily close for intensive cleaning and quarantine,” the library system said. “Please stay tuned to our website and social media channels for more information.”

The Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located between the most two populated areas of the parish, is the library’s most frequented site by far. Under normal circumstances, patrons fill up the nearly 30,000-square-foot building to utilize the branch’s meeting rooms, computer lab, study rooms, or Idea Lab.

The announcement comes as the library is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which began on June 8 when patrons were allowed inside the five branches and the administrative building for the first time in two months.

Under Phase Two, all library buildings are operating at about 50 percent capacity “in all areas.” The library is also offering curbside pickup for those who don’t wish to enter a branch.

In preparation of reopening to the public, the library system had taken several measures “to ensure all buildings are clean and safe for patrons,” Director Giovanni Tairov said last month.

Precautions include installing acrylic sneeze guards at all service stations, increasing cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas, and adding signs to remind patrons to follow social distancing protocols.

Other measures include adding hand sanitizer stations throughout all branches, quarantining returned library items for at least three days before they’re cleaned and returned to circulation, and requiring library staff members to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and patrons.

The last two phases of the library’s reopening plan will be determined at later dates in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Early Voting is still taking place in an isolated area (of the satellite location), Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews said in response to the Facebook post.