As part of a “company-initiated program,” the Walmart Supercenter in Denham Springs will close temporarily so that it can be thoroughly cleaned and restocked, the company announced in a statement.
The store, located at 904 S. Range Avenue, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday, officials said.
“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a statement from the company said.
In the statement, company officials said, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.”
Given the rise in positive cases through the COVID-19 delta variant, the company said it is following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.
In places where there are state or local mask mandates — such as Louisiana — associates are required to wear masks inside Walmart facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, the company said.
When the store reopens, it will continue conducting associate health assessments and offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments.
“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers,” the statement said.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
