A new policy from the Louisiana Department of Education will allow students to remain in the classroom even if they are identified as a “close contact” to a positive COVID-19 case, officials have announced.
Under the new policy, parents and guardians of close contacts will be given the option to quarantine their child or allow them to stay in school. This means the mandatory quarantine period for students defined as a close contact — which has been in place since the start of the 2020-21 school year — will no longer be required.
Additionally, the guidance states that parents will be given an opportunity for a no-cost COVID screening for their child.
State Superintendent Cade Brumley made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, calling it a “common-sense” approach to students missing face-to-face instruction “unnecessarily.”
“We can no longer ignore the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school,” Brumley said. “This new, common-sense option empowers parents and local communities with the authority to make health-related decisions for their students.”
The guidance also states that the parent choice option “in no way alters the process school systems use to handle a student that tests positive for COVID.”
“If a student develops symptoms of the virus or tests positive, the student should isolate until they have recovered and are determined to no longer be infectious,” Brumley’s statement said.
The new policy from the Department of Education went against the wishes of Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state’s top health official, who earlier this week cited children as the fastest growing age group for COVID in Louisiana.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Edwards said he believes schools and parents should follow quarantine guidance from the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, which both “strongly recommend” that parents quarantine their children who have been identified as a close contact.
“Quarantine is an important tool to slow the spread, especially in classrooms where children are too young to be vaccinated,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Children are now the fastest growing age group for COVID in Louisiana and quarantining unvaccinated children who are close contacts of people with COVID, alongside indoor masking in schools and vaccination of children who are eligible, are the best tools we have to slow the spread of this illness, which has killed nearly 14,000 people in Louisiana already.”
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, decried the new policy while speaking with a reporter from The Advocate.
“I think this is a bad call,” Kanter said. “I think it is dangerous. I think it is going to put kids at risk.”
According to Brumley’s statement, school systems will be given the authority to implement the “parent choice option.”
On Wednesday evening, Livingston Parish schools superintendent Joe Murphy said his office had received Brumley’s announcement and was reviewing the pending guidance, adding that he expects to make his own announcement later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.