Last week, the governor issued a proclamation that all school campuses in Louisiana would remain closed through the end of this school year to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. In order to maintain an educational connection with students, systems were asked to continue distance learning in some way, shape, or form.
According to the Department of Education, over 700,000 students are enrolled at 1,400 schools in 192 school districts.
After the announcement, the governor was asked how, or if, the Louisiana school system could keep educational standards even throughout the rest of the academic year. The question was with regard to advancement of grade level and whether or not students would be prepared for their next year's coursework, or even prepared for life after grade school if heading to college.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said that not every district would be able to continue participation with students in "high-tech ways," but said that all systems were engaging with systems in any way they could. The governor referred to a Department of Education (DOE) survey that was under way, at the time, and the results were released Tuesday.
According to the DOE, all 192 school systems in the state responded to the survey which ran from April 7 to April 17. From the survey, it was determined, also, that all 192 school systems were participating in some form of distance learning.
However, the results reflected the sentiments of the governor, as some districts were participating in digital distance learning, some in paper distance learning, and others a mix of the two.
Livingston Parish fell in the category of a "mixed learning," while also showing that 38% of students do not have access to a tablet or laptop at home and 25% don't have home internet.
You can read the state wide responses to the survey below, as well as Livingston Parish's responses to the questions in that portion of the survey.
INSTRUCTION
According to the DOE, only 17% of school system are using solely the curricular materials typically used in classrooms, 4% are using only supplemental materials, and 79% are using some combination of both.
Livingston Parish is using both, according to their survey which was provided to the News. While the survey does not ask what %age the schools are using in the split, the school's response was 'Both' for all grades, Pre-K through 12th.
The survey did ask, however, what the %age split is between content which is review, and which is new information. Roughly 61% of school systems are utilizing mostly review materials for students, and Livingston Parish follows that trend - with high school being the exception.
According to the survey, the breakdown was as follows for Livingston Parish Schools:
- PK - 2: 10% new content, 90% review
- 3 - 8: 50% new content, 50% review
- 9 - 12: 60% new content, 40% review
PK - 8th grade are providing ELA, Math, Science, and Social Studies content in Livingston Parish, while high school students are receiving those course works, as well as elective coursework material if applicable.
Science and social studies are more prevalent in grades 3-12 as opposed to grades PK-2, state wide, but are being utilized for PK-2 in Livingston Parish.
COMMUNICATION
According to the DOE, roughly 25% of statewide students are not receiving feedback on their learning, it is simply being delivered to them by either high-tech or low-tech means - that equates to about 173,000 children.
32% of school systems are connecting with students daily, 38% are connecting weekly, and 38% on some other frequency.
Livingston Parish reported a standard across the board, as students are receiving feedback on their work on a weekly basis through the following means:
- Texas
- Video conference
- Online Chat
- Phone call
- Social media
TECHNOLOGY
School systems, on average, report more than 33% of students and nearly 10% of teachers do not have the right technology to maximize learning. The survey did not specify if that learning was 'distance learning' or both 'distance learning' and 'in class learning' but questions were specifically asked about at-home internet and technology access.
The state wide results were:
- 66% of students have access to home internet through any means
- 78% of students have access to a phone that could be used for conference calls and learning
- 93% of staff have the necessary technology, including internet access and computers, to do their job from home
- 28% of students DO NOT have access to a school-issue or personal tablet or computer
The Livingston Parish results were as follows:
- 75% of students have home internet access through any means
- 90% have access to a phone that could be used for conference calls and learning
- 38% of students DO NOT have access to a school-issue or personal tablet or computer
- 95% of staff have the necessary technology, including internet access and computers, to do their job from home
STAFFING
There was a portion of the survey that was not reported to on the DOE's presentation, which was staffing. According to Livingston Parish's results, central office management and school campus management (principals and administrative staff) are meeting at least once a week, while school-level, faculty meetings are being held every other week.
However, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in his response to the question that while school-wide faculty meetings are only being held once every other week, many schools are meeting more often at subject groups, or grade groups.
FUTURE PLANNING
70% of school systems are planning to offer some form of summer school and distance learning, and Livingston Parish is one of those systems. 28% say that they are going to start next year's academic calendar early.
Livingston Parish does not plan to start the 2020-2021 school year early.
Statewide, school systems identified the top three needs for effectively providing distance learning as:
- 71% need more access to technology for students
- 51% need more support and related services for students with disabilities
- 43% asked for more professional development for teachers to successfully provide distance learning
Livingston Parish was lock-step with the rest of the state on two issues - needing more access to technology for students, as well as professional development for teachers to successfully provide distance learning. However, the system's third answer was identifying individual students' academic needs for both distance learning, and grade advancement.
