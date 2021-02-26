The Louisiana Department of Education has announced plans to invest $2 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to provide high school sophomores and seniors with vouchers to take an upcoming ACT.

Since 2013, Louisiana has offered the ACT free of charge to high school juniors. This endeavor — the Louisiana ACT NOW program — will give students in grades 10 and 12 the opportunity to receive an additional ACT this spring at no cost to the system, student, or family.

“This use of pandemic relief funds removes financial barriers and opens doors for our students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley in a statement. “This additional testing opportunity could be life-changing for some students. An improved ACT score can make college more affordable and expand a student’s post secondary options.”

The ACT is the state’s test that evaluates college readiness, measuring students’ knowledge in math, English, reading, and science. It is also used for college admissions and access to scholarships and financial aid, including TOPS.

Louisiana’s Class of 2020 earned an average ACT Composite score of 18.7, the lowest since the state granted all students access to the test in 2013. The number of seniors earning a college-going ACT score also dipped for the third consecutive year.

In Livingston Parish, the Class of 2020 outpaced the rest of the state with a score of 20, with all nine area high schools scoring above the state average. Livingston Parish was one of only five districts statewide with a score of 20.

But like the rest of the state, Livingston Parish recorded its lowest average ACT composite score since 2013.

The Department of Education said it will begin working with school systems this week to provide additional information on submitting voucher requests for eligible sophomores and seniors.

Vouchers can be used for the April 17, June 12, or July 17 administrations this school year. Students must meet the registration deadline, and any late registration fees will be the responsibility of the student.

ACT NOW is being funded through $2 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, according to Brumley.

“I appreciate Governor Edwards for honoring my request to fund this opportunity for students,” Brumley said. “His support has allowed this program to quickly move forward.”

Students in 12th grade are eligible for an ACT voucher if they meet the following criteria:

-- The student has not earned an ACT score that qualifies them for college admissions or TOPS, or who are seeking an opportunity to enhance their current level of TOPS Tech, TOPS Opportunity, TOPS Performance, TOPS Honors, or to seek other merit-based scholarship opportunities.

-- The student is on target to complete all coursework necessary to graduate no later than Aug. 31, 2021.

-- The student is on target to meet all state assessment graduation requirements no later than Aug. 31, 2021.

Students in 10th grade are eligible for an ACT voucher if:

-- The student requires an ACT score to qualify for enrollment in a Dual Enrollment program or other academic program(s) that require an ACT score.