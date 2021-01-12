The Louisiana Department of Health has nearly doubled the number of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations, which is now available in all 64 of the state’s parishes.
These 209 providers include 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and 9 healthcare sites. This is an increase of 102 providers from what was available last week.
Supplies are limited and vaccinations are by appointment only, health officials said in a statement. COVID-19 vaccines will be available only for:
-- People 70 years or older
--Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Home health service providers and recipients
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
Though the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received vaccine doses last week, future distribution will depend on the amount of vaccine made available to the state, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health released the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
Pharmacies with no phone number listed are by online appointment only.
The state is in its fifth week of what is expected to be a months-long vaccination process. Hospital workers were first in line Dec. 14 after the federal government sent the state its first allocation of Pfizer vaccine. Nursing home residents and staff began receiving the Moderna vaccine the following week.
So far, the Center for Disease Control is reporting that Louisiana has received 361,750 vaccination doses and administered 129,591 of them.
