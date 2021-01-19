The state added nearly 90 new vaccination locations to its ongoing list this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of that total, two are in Livingston Parish.
This week, 298 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine. These providers include 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 3 rural health clinics (RHCs), and an additional 14 healthcare sites.
They represent all nine public health regions and every parish in the state.
Though the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID-19 vaccine doses last week, future distribution will depend on vaccines made available to the state, among other factors.
“To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future,” health officials said in a statement Monday morning.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, LDH officials have said more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.
Over the weekend, the Department of Health said the state would be receiving 58,150 vaccines doses in its next shipment.
As of the most recent data, approximately 201,377 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. The Department of Health, which updates vaccine figures every Tuesday and Thursday, is also reporting that 30,988 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier One, a group that includes people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
People in Group 1B Tier One are required to make an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Note: Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only).
Walgreens No. 10400 (new)
Address: 34865 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, 70706
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
RxOne Livingston (new)
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker, 70711
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Albany Drugs
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany, 70711
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
Walgreens No. 3180
Address: 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker, 70785
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walgreens No. 11762
Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, 70726
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
John’s Pharmacy
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
