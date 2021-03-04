After receiving the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health is spearheading mass vaccination events at a dozen sites across the state.
The first week’s shipment of the J&J vaccine — which officials said would be nearly 38,000 doses — arrived in Louisiana this week and has been allocated to all nine public health regions according to population size, according to the Department of Health.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 27, has multiple advantages over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been used since mid-December.
Most notably, it is more durable, which makes it easier to handle; it can last up to three months in the refrigerator, while the other vaccines must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures; and it requires only one shot compared to two for the others.
“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding Mass Vaccination Events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a statement.
“These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and targeted community events.”
The Office of Public Health Regional Medical Directors worked with community partners and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) to organize events that start this week and go into next week — a mix of Mass Vaccination Events, large-scale community events, and targeted clinics for teachers who are now eligible.
Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available. Officials don’t expect to receive another shipment of the J&J vaccine until the end of the month.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do - it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement.
“Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them.”
Here are the initial dates and locations for mass vaccinations:
Region 1: Greater New Orleans
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Hall J
-- Address: 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans
-- Date: March 4-9; 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. (walk-up
-- Registration: https://www.lcmchealth.org/vaccine/
-- Weekly doses: 2,700
The Shrine on Airline
-- Address: 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie
-- Date: March 4; 12:30-5:30 p.m.
-- Registration: https://covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net/
-- Weekly doses: 1,440
Region 4: Acadiana
Robicheaux Center Lafayette
-- Address: 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
-- Date: March 5; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (walk-up)
-- Registration: full
-- Weekly doses: 750
Sugarena
-- Address: 713 Northwest Bypass (formerly Hwy. 3212), New Iberia
-- Date: March 8; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (drive-thru)
-- Registration: Call 337-374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com
-- Weekly doses: 750
Rayne Civic Center
-- Address: 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
-- Date: March 9; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Walk through/Walk up/drive thru)
-- Registration: OPH4.timetap.com
-- Weekly doses: 750
Region 5: Southwest
Lake Charles Civic Center
-- Address: 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles
-- Date: March 4-10; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (drive-thru)
-- Registration: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN
-- Weekly doses: 1,200
Region 7: Northwest
Brookshires Grocery Event Center
-- Address: 2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City
-- Date: March 6; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (drive-thru)
-- Registration: https://redcap.lsuhscs.edu/surveys
-- Weekly doses: 4,300
Region 8: Northeast
Monroe Civic Center
-- Address: 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe
-- Date: March 16; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
-- Weekly doses: 750
Region 9: River Parishes
St. Tammany Physicians Network
-- Address: 1520 Hwy. 22, Madisonville
-- Date: March 4-5; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (walk-up)
-- Registration: Call 985-898-4001
-- Weekly doses: 1,000
Ochsner Medical Center
-- Address: 105 Medical Center Drive, Slidell
-- Date: March 6; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (walk-up)
-- Registration: Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
-- Weekly doses: 1,000
St. Tammany Physicians Network
-- Address: 201 St. Ann Drive, Suite B, Mandeville
-- Date: March 8-9; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (walk-up)
-- Registration: Call 985-898-4001
-- Weekly doses: 1,000
North Oaks Hospital Main Campus
-- Address: 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond
-- Date: March 11-12; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (walk-up)
-- Registration: Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
-- Weekly doses: 1,200
