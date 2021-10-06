The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 601 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 319 “probable” cases and seven “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 33 overnight to 638 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,384.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 80 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by five to 125 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 594,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 150,646 “probable” cases
-- 12,397 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,705 “probable” deaths
-- 10,392,128 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,400,465 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,129,340 series completed; 4,375,218 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
The parish didn’t report a new “probable” case or “probable” death.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,450 “probable” cases
-- 297 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 214,955 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,559 initiated vaccine series; 49,776 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.