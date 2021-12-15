The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 601 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 245 new “probable” cases. and seven new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by six overnight to 204 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by three to 36.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 616,461 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 162,081 “probable” cases
-- 12,966 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,946 “probable” deaths
-- 11,885,910 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,590,438 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,298,235 series completed; 4,734,745 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new “probable” cases on Wednesday.
The parish also reported one new suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,854 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 78 “probable” deaths
-- 243,092 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,422 initiated vaccine series; 54,033 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
