Livingston Parish confirmed 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,135 confirmed cases and 86 COVID-19 related deaths. Prior to Tuesday, Livingston Parish had reported one new death in each of the previous two days.
The parish is also reporting 613 “probable” cases, 88 more than Monday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 60,962 tests. That includes 56,804 molecular tests and 4,158 antigen tests.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 213,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,189 “probable” cases
-- 6,072 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 251 “probable” deaths
-- 3,381,795 total COVID-19 tests
-- 185,960 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 on Tuesday to 1,052 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 534 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by one on Tuesday to 113 statewide, figures show.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 in a 2:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
